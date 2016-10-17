Canada union votes to approve Fiat Chrysler contract

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 16 Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor agreement with the automaker, their union said, clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co.
The Unifor union said 70.1 percent voted to approve the deal. A vote against the contract would have triggered a strike at Fiat Chrysler, shutting the Windsor, Ontario, van plant, which produces all the minivans the company sells in North America, and the Brampton, Ontario, assembly, which builds sedans. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Cooney)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.