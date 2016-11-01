UPDATE 1-Canada union reaches Ford deal, turns to member vote

(Adds details of tentative agreement)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Nov 1 The union that represents Ford
Motor Co's Canadian manufacturing workers reached a
tentative contract agreement on Tuesday, averting a strike but
setting up what may be a difficult campaign to get the deal
approved by members.
The union, Unifor, said Ford would make investments in its
Canadian operations in the area of C$700 million ($522 million)
under the agreement, and promised other undisclosed gains for
members.
But the deal maintained a 10-year wage progression for new
hires that is unpopular with some workers at Ford's Oakville
assembly, and followed a pattern set in negotiations with
General Motors Co in offering new hires a defined
contribution pension plan.
It was not immediately clear whether the deal would be
approved at ratification meetings on Nov. 5 and 6.
"There's things in this agreement that we don't like, and
there's things in every agreement that we have bargained that we
don't like," said Bob Scott, vice chair of the bargaining
committee, who also represents Oakville workers. "I believe that
our members are going to be quite happy."
In a public letter and interview in early October, the
president of the Oakville local, Dave Thomas, said a deal
similar to the one approved at GM would likely be rejected in
Oakville, where 5,000 of the union's nearly 7,000 Ford employees
work.
Some 2,200 of Oakville's workers are recent hires, and many
had hoped the 10-year earn-in, which keeps their wages below
more experienced peers, would be shortened in the new contract.
Instead, the deal signed at GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
shifted some raises earlier in the 10-year
progression, and offered $12,000 in bonuses over four years.
The union practices pattern bargaining, selecting one of the
three automakers to lead negotiations and then insisting its
rivals agree to similar deals.
The bargaining committee had vowed to win new investment for
Ford's Windsor engine plants. National President Jerry Dias said
one of those plants, Essex, would get a major new engine
program, and a separate Windsor site would continue producing
6.8 liter engines through the end of the four year agreement.
Dias said the contract offered Ford workers gains "over and
above" the pattern set at GM, but declined to give details.
He said Ford had agreed to make the Oakville assembly the
"primary supplier" of its models for export internationally.
In a release, Ford said it had reached a deal but would not
discuss specifics.
($1 = 1.3412 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell)