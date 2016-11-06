版本:
2016年 11月 7日 星期一

Some Magna workers to strike in Canada after rejecting contract -union

TORONTO Nov 6 Workers at Magna International's Integram vehicle seat plant in Windsor, Ontario will strike after voting to reject a new tentative labor contract, their union, Unifor, said on Sunday.

With about 1,000 unionized workers, the unit builds seats for General Motors Co's CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, which builds the Chevrolet Equinox, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor van plant. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Paul Simao)

