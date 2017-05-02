General Motors Canadian sales rise 16 percent in April

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
MONTREAL May 2 General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in April auto sales for Canada, as demand for crossovers fueled the company's best April results since 2008.
The automaker reported the sale of 30,948 total vehicles in April, an increase of 16 per cent over the same month a year earlier.
Fiat Chrysler however reported April sales in Canada of 27,373 vehicles, down 9 per cent, compared with the same month a year earlier.
Canadian auto sales hit record highs in 2016 because of consumer demand for pickups and SUVs, despite ending the year on a weaker note that could continue in 2017.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.