General Motors Canadian sales rise 16 percent in April

MONTREAL May 2 General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in April auto sales for Canada, as demand for crossovers fueled the company's best April results since 2008.

The automaker reported the sale of 30,948 total vehicles in April, an increase of 16 per cent over the same month a year earlier.

Fiat Chrysler however reported April sales in Canada of 27,373 vehicles, down 9 per cent, compared with the same month a year earlier.

Canadian auto sales hit record highs in 2016 because of consumer demand for pickups and SUVs, despite ending the year on a weaker note that could continue in 2017.

