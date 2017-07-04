GM Canadian auto sales rise in June on trucks, SUVs

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月4日 / 下午5点20分 / 17 小时前

OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday it sold 27,151 vehicles in Canada last month, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier as dealerships saw increased demand for pickup trucks and compact sport utility vehicles.

The increase in sales made for GM's best June performance since 2011, the company said. For the first six months of the year, total sales were up 15.6 percent, the strongest first half of the year since 2008, just before the global financial crisis hit.

In contrast, Fiat Chrysler said it sold a total of 26,926 vehicles in June, down 7 percent from the year before as sales of its Jeep brand declined.

U.S. auto sales fell for a fourth consecutive month in June, despite hefty consumer discounts, the major automakers reported on Monday.

Canadian auto sales hit a record high in May, prompting Scotiabank senior economist Carlos Gomes to recently raise his 2017 sales forecast to 2 million vehicles from 1.94 million. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

