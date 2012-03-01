Canadian auto sales stay strong in February

* Chrysler says it keeps No. 1 spot
* GM Canada sales jump 16 pct
* Ford bucks trend, sales drop 3.9 pct
TORONTO, March 1 Auto sales in Canada
posted strong gains in February, mirroring sales growth in the
United States that topped analyst expectations, as increasing
numbers of consumers replaced their vehicles with revamped or
fuel-efficient cars and trucks.
Chrysler Canada said it claimed top spot for a
second month in a row, with a 9 percent jump in sales over the
same period last year to 16,536 vehicles.
Sales were dominated by Ram trucks, which rose 11 percent
over February 2011 to a record 4,737. Passenger car sales jumped
126 percent to 2,410, the company said.
"These sales are a testament to the 16 all-new or
significantly refreshed products we introduced over the last
year, which focused on improved exteriors, new interiors and
dramatically better fuel efficiency," Chrysler Canada's chief
operating officer, Dave Buckingham, said in a statement.
Vehicles sales in Canada were similarly strong in January,
helped by a recovery in production at Japanese automakers hit
hard by last year's earthquake and tsunami, and good demand for
European brands.
General Motors of Canada said it sold 14,258 vehicles
in February, a 16 percent jump from a year earlier. The company
said demand for fuel-efficient crossover vehicles rose 41.5
percent and passenger car sales climbed 5.8 percent.
In the United States, auto sales have benefited in recent
months from consumers' need to replace aging vehicles, which
many delayed during the economic downturn. Higher consumer
confidence and easier credit have also helped sales.
Ford of Canada bucked the trend, with February sales
declining 3.9 percent from last year to 15,461 vehicles.
Car sales fell 10.7 percent to 3,307, while truck sales
dipped 1.8 percent to 12,154.
Honda Canada said its February sales climbed 14
percent over the same period last year to 8,883 vehicles.