CORRECTED-Chrysler tops Canada auto sales in first quarter

* Chrysler Canada sales rise 8 pct in March
* In U.S., auto sales continue at robust pace in March
April 3 Chrysler said on Tuesday it
sold more vehicles in Canada in the first quarter of 2012 than
any of its competitors with demand especially strong for its
line-up of passenger cars.
Sales at Chrysler, which makes Ram pick-up trucks as well as
Jeep, Dodge and Fiat models, rose 8 percent in March to 22,703,
the company said. Chrysler said its sales were up 12 percent at
55,823 in the first quarter from the first three months of 2011.
Chrysler was No. 3 in sales in Canada last year behind Ford
Canada and General Motors.
Sales of Chrysler trucks, up 1.6 percent at 18,361 last
month, still dwarfed sales passenger cars at 4,342. But car
sales were up 50 percent from March 2011.
Strong Canadian vehicle sales this year have taken the
market by surprise as the overall economy remains sluggish. High
fuel prices have helped to stimulate demand for smaller
fuel-efficient passenger cars.
Across the border, U.S. auto sales continued a robust pace
in March, boosted by consumers with more confidence in a
recovering U.S. economy who want to buy fuel-efficient cars and
trucks in the face of rising gasoline prices.