General Motors reports higher February sales in Canada

MONTREAL, March 1 General Motors Co on
Tuesday reported higher February auto sales in Canada, even as
forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks
to level off this year following a record breaking 2015.
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 15,729
vehicles last month, an increase of 14 percent compared with
February 2015.
"January and February have been a strong start for
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac building even further on the
sales momentum started in 2015," said John Roth, GM Canada's
vice president, sales, service and marketing in a news release.
In the United States, meanwhile, consumers boosted auto
sales to a 15-year-high for February in a sign of continued
confidence, despite gloomy talk about the economy on the U.S.
presidential campaign trail.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Grant McCool)