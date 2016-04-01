General Motors reports double digit March sales increase in Canada

MONTREAL, April 1 General Motors Co on Friday reported higher March and first quarter auto sales in Canada, as forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks this year to exceed that of record-breaking 2015.

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 24,498 vehicles in March 2016, an increase of 17 percent versus March 2015, GM said in a statement. March 2016 had one extra selling day compared with March 2015.

Sales in the first quarter of 2016 were up 18 percent compared with the same period in 2015. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)