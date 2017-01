TORONTO, Sept 24 Canada's Unifor autoworkers union has set a tentative strike deadline for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10 for talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the labor group said in a statement on Saturday.

Unifor, which represents close to 10,000 Fiat Chrysler workers in Canada, said the strike deadline will stand if talks with Fiat Chrysler begin "immediately" after the union ratifies its contract with General Motors Co on Sunday. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto)