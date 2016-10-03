GM records strongest September sales in Canada since 2008

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TORONTO Oct 3 Canadian sales at General Motors Co rose 2 percent in September over the same month the previous year, the automaker said on Monday, boosted in part by sales of the Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.
The company said its dealers delivered 25,466 vehicles during the month, up from 24,960 a year earlier, its strongest September performance since 2008.
Chevrolet sales rose 5 percent, helped by growth in Chevrolet crossovers and a 58 percent jump in sales of the Colorado model. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.