Detroit automakers' Canadian sales rise in August

* Ford remains No.1 in sales; GM second

* Honda struggles on Japan earthquake impact

* Fuel-efficient cars show biggest gains

* Electric vehicles start shipping to dealerships

VANCOUVER, Sept 1 Detroit's "Big Three" automakers sold more cars in Canada in August than a year ago, driven by ongoing demand for smaller, fuel-efficient cars and a slight improvement in truck sales.

Sales at Honda Canada (7267.T) slid again as the unit of the Japanese automaker continued to struggle to get inventory in the wake of March's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Meanwhile, electric cars began to make their first appearances in Canadian dealerships.

Ford of Canada (F.N) was yet again the top seller in Canada in August with combined car and truck sales increasing 8 percent to 25,927, its highest sales for that month in 23 years.

"The Canadian economy is still in a period of economic recovery, but despite the challenges the auto industry in Canada is still on a path of moderate growth in 2011," said David Mondragon, president and chief executive of Ford of Canada.

Ford's car sales zoomed ahead 18 percent to 6,898 while sales at its larger truck unit increased nearly 5 percent to 19,029.

General Motors of Canada (GM.N), the country's No.2 in sales, reversed last month's falling sales trend to report a 7 percent increase in car and truck sales to 25,045.

As with Ford, customers were keener on GM's line-up of fuel-efficient cars and crossovers than its traditional suite of trucks. Passenger car sales jumped 18 percent while truck sales inched up 1.5 percent.

GM of Canada announced it started shipping its electrically-powered Chevrolet Volt to dealerships in major cities on Thursday.

Chrysler Canada FIA.MI continued its strong performance this year, selling 16.6 percent more vehicles last month, or 18,816 units.

Across the border in the United States, major automakers posted double-digit U.S. sales for August pointing to encouraging stability in demand for big-ticket purchases. [ID:nN1E7800TX]

By contrast, Honda Canada experienced another poor sales month with combined August sales of Honda and Acura vehicles falling 26 percent to 9,509 in what executive vice-president Jerry Chenkin said "was not a surprise".

"But with the worst behind us, we expect dealer inventories to steadily increase from September on," Chenkin said in a statement.

Fellow Japanese carmaker Nissan Canada (7201.T) was able to lift August sales 7.8 percent to 7,421 on demand for its crossovers, sports utility vehicles and trucks.

Sales of the all-electric Nissan Leaf continued with fleet customers in August. Consumers started placing orders on Aug. 27 and shipments will start shortly.

($1=$0.97 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)