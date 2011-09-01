UPDATE 1-Canada auto sales resume rising in August

* Canadian auto sales up 3.2 pct in Aug
* Light trucks remain better sellers than cars
* Ford remains No.1 in sales; GM second
* Honda hurt with earthquake impact; Toyota recovering
VANCOUVER, Sept 1 Canadian vehicle sales rose
again last month after July's slide, resuming a sporadic
recovery as Detroit's Big Three rang up strong sales of
smaller, fuel-efficient cars.
Even though gasoline prices were high, Canadians bought
more light trucks than passenger cars last month, according to
independent autos analyst Dennis DesRosiers, part of a trend
that highlights an underlying weakness in a market that has yet
to rebound fully from the global recession.
"Although sales were strong in August they were still below
levels achieved between 2005 to 2008, so Canada is still quite
far from being a very healthy light vehicle market," DesRosiers
said in a note to clients.
Auto sales have been volatile this year -- up in August,
down in July; up in June and down in May. "This is a very
difficult market to predict," DesRosiers said.
Overall Canadian car and truck sales rose 3.2 percent in
August to 140,361 units. Light truck sales increased 5.8
percent while passenger car sales declined by 0.1 percent.
HONDA SLIDES AGAIN
Sales at some Japanese automakers, including Honda Canada
(7267.T), slid again in August as they still struggled to find
inventory after March's devastating earthquake and tsunami.
Others, including Toyota Canada Inc (7203.T), managed to
acquire parts and crank production back to full capacity,
finally putting the earthquake impact behind them after months
of falling sales.
Electric cars began to make their first appearances in
Canadian dealerships.
Ford of Canada (F.N) was yet again the top seller in Canada
in August with combined car and truck sales increasing 8
percent to 25,927, its highest sales for that month in 23
years.
"The Canadian economy is still in a period of economic
recovery, but despite the challenges the auto industry in
Canada is still on a path of moderate growth in 2011," said
David Mondragon, president and chief executive of Ford of
Canada.
Ford's car sales zoomed ahead 18 percent to 6,898 while
sales at its larger truck unit increased nearly 5 percent to
19,029.
General Motors of Canada (GM.N), the country's No.2 in
sales, reversed last month's falling sales trend to report a 7
percent increase in car and truck sales to 25,045.
As with Ford, customers were keen on GM's line-up of
fuel-efficient cars and crossovers than its traditional suite
of trucks. Passenger car sales jumped 18 percent while truck
sales inched up 1.5 percent.
GM of Canada announced it had started shipping its
electrically-powered Chevrolet Volt to dealerships in major
cities on Thursday.
Chrysler Canada FIA.MI recorded another strong
performance this year, selling 16.6 percent more vehicles last
month, or 18,816 units.
Across the border in the United States, major automakers
posted double-digit sales for August, pointing to encouraging
stability in demand for big-ticket purchases. [ID:nN1E7800TX]
By contrast, Honda Canada experienced another poor sales
month with combined August sales of Honda and Acura vehicles
falling 26 percent to 9,509 in what Executive Vice-President
Jerry Chenkin said was not surprising.
"But with the worst behind us, we expect dealer inventories
to steadily increase from September on," Chenkin said in a
statement.
Japan's Nissan Canada (7201.T) was able to lift August
sales 7.8 percent to 7,421 on demand for its crossovers, sports
utility vehicles and trucks.
Sales of the all-electric Nissan Leaf continued with fleet
customers in August. Consumers started placing orders on Aug.
27 and shipments will start shortly.
Toyota Canada Inc (7203.T) said total sales rose 8.9
percent in August to 14,012. This included a 29 percent boost
to passenger car sales.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
