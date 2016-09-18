FEATURE-From cars to college town, Canada's Motor City grows despite GM woes

| OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 18
OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 18In Oshawa, winning a
spot on the line at General Motors isn't the singular
prize it used to be.
As GM Oshawa workers fight for the plant's survival and face
what could be the first Canadian auto strike since 1996, the
rest of the once-company town has moved on.
"Everyone looks at Oshawa as, oh, you only make cars ... and
that's not true anymore," said Oshawa Mayor John Henry, whose
two brothers work at the plant.
A new university, cancer center and expansion at a nearby
nuclear plant have made Oshawa one of the fastest growing labor
markets in Canada and attracted a generation of workers who may
never set foot in a plant.
For Israel Nieto, 23, Oshawa is not Canada's Motor City, but
the place that made it possible for him to go to college. Nieto
immigrated from Mexico six years ago and, after high school,
enrolled at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology,
which took its first students at its Oshawa campus in 2003.
"I just didn't have the money to spend on (university)
residence," said Nieto, who studies community development and
policy. "There was no way I could afford going to university
somewhere else in Canada."
With contract talks grinding on and a strike deadline set
for Sept. 19, the union wants to secure new vehicle production
at the Oshawa plant, which employs 2,500 people. Without new
investment, the assembly plant would likely shut by
2020.
To be sure, closure would hurt Oshawa's economy, eliminating
thousands of jobs, with knock-on affects across the province.
Canada has struggled in recent years to lure new auto
investment, losing out to the United States and lower-cost
Mexico.
Unlike some other company towns however, Oshawa has
diversified, making up for lost manufacturing jobs in other
industries.
From 2001 to 2015, manufacturing jobs in the city fell by
more than 40 percent. Statistics Canada data shows that
manufacturing, which employed 21 percent of the city's workforce
in 2001, accounted for just 8 percent, or about 17,700 people,
in 2015.
The city's technology-oriented university helped shift
growth into other sectors. Late Canadian finance minister, Jim
Flaherty, who represented the area, pushed the initiative for
years as a local politician.
GM has helped fund high-tech research facilities at the
university. But most of the 10,000 students are enrolled in
unrelated programs, from nursing to criminology. More students
study game development than automotive engineering.
By 2015, some 14,300 people worked in education, up from
8,700 in 2001, and 12 percent of the city's workforce was in
healthcare and social assistance, up from 9 percent in 2001.
BMO Capital Markets ranked Oshawa first in the country its
latest Regional Labour Market Report Card, after weighing
population and employment growth against other cities.
Oshawa's 6.9 percent unemployment rate was slightly higher
than Ontario's overall rate of 6.7 percent in August - though
below the national rate of 7 percent - and has improved by more
than a full percentage point over the previous year.
GM's influence remains significant in Oshawa. Visitors can
tour the estate of Robert Samuel McLaughlin, who sold his
family's carriage and car body factory to the U.S. company in
1918 and became a GM vice president, or watch the local hockey
team, the Oshawa Generals, at the General Motors Centre.
But other employers are vying for prominence now.
Lakeridge Health, which runs the local hospital, is a major
employer, thanks in part to a new regional cancer center that
opened in 2007.
Meanwhile, the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, a
short drive from the GM assembly, is about to kick off a major
refurbishment expected to create about 8,800 construction jobs a
year until 2026, and protect 3,000 permanent positions.
When Darryl Koster was growing up in Oshawa in the 1970s,
everyone wanted a job at GM and he was no exception. He spent 11
years on an assembly line making vehicle seats for a GM supplier
before quitting during the first tech boom. Now, he owns a local
restaurant chain, Buster Rhino's Southern BBQ and, while sad to
see GM shrink, is upbeat on the city.
"I'm happy to see us going and filling in those jobs," he
said. "That's incredible. A lot of cities have never been able
to do that."
(Editing by Amran Abocar and Lisa Girion)