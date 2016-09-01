Canada auto union faces pension pressure from single plant deal

| TORONTO, Sept 1
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's autoworkers' union will
face additional pressure to accept less generous retirement
benefits for new hires in contract talks due to a 2013 deal
signed by workers at one General Motors Co plant,
according to a top union official.
Canada's Unifor union and GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler
kicked off bargaining last month for new contracts for assembly
workers. Talks will shift into high gear on Tuesday as the union
picks its first strike target.
Under pattern bargaining, the union chooses one company for
intensive negotiations. The other two automakers are then
expected to agree to broadly similar contracts.
The contracts exclude GM's CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario,
which has a separate agreement on a different schedule. In 2013,
its workers agreed to a deal that included defined contribution
(DC) pensions for new hires.
Unifor, which represents more than 20,000 autoworkers, has
fought hard to hold on to more generous defined benefit pensions
plans, which ensure retired workers receive a set income. But GM
is likely to push for a similar concession in these talks.
"It's a problem," Unifor National President Jerry Dias said
in an interview. "CAMI going to a straight DC plan for new
starts was a real breakaway from the master Detroit Three
negotiations ... Does that help our situation in this set of
negotiations? The answer is no."
Unifor has said winning new investment is its top priority
in talks. GM's Oshawa assembly plant, with about 2,500 hourly
workers, is the biggest issue, at risk of closure if it does not
win new product commitments.
On Sunday, its members voted for a strike mandate, meaning
workers are in a position to walk off the job if the parties
cannot come to terms. The union's current four-year contract
with automakers expires on Sept. 19.
In 2012, when the autoworkers last negotiated the main
contracts, Unifor was under pressure to give up defined benefit
pensions. It agreed to a hybrid plan for new hires, with defined
benefit and defined contribution portions.
But GM has long said that it does not plan to hire new
permanent employees under the hybrid plan in Oshawa, a company
source said. It will rely on temporary workers to fill shortages
unless the plant switches to a plan that more closely resembles
CAMI's, the source said.
The situation means union leaders will have to balance the
interests of Oshawa workers against peers at Ford and Fiat
Chrysler.
"The union would feel a strong push from its membership at
the other two Detroit Three producers to stick to defined
benefit," said John Holmes, a professor emeritus at Queen's
University who has studied the industry.
