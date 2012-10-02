UPDATE 2-Canadian auto sales rise in Sept., led by Honda, Toyota

* Toyota Canada sales rise 21.9 pct, Honda stronger

* Ford Canada sales down 8 pct, Chrysler up 2 pct

* Ford retains top sales position

* GM sales rise 12 pct

TORONTO, Oct 2 Canadian light vehicle sales rose 6.4 percent in September as double-digit percentage gains at Japanese manufacturers Toyota Motor Co and Honda Motor Co outshone a mixed performance from the "Detroit Three" carmakers.

Among the U.S.-based automakers, only Ford Motor Co showed a sales decline, though the company retained its status as the country's top-selling automaker for the month and the year to date.

All told, Canadian auto sales topped 143,000, according to estimates by auto analyst Dennis DesRosiers.

Toyota said its sales climbed 21.9 percent to 16,834 vehicles, driven by a 29.1 percent jump in truck sales and a 15.5 percent rise in passenger car sales.

At Honda, sales rose 16 percent to 12,911 vehicles, the company said.

Ford said total car sales fell 8 percent, including an 11.9 percent drop in car sales to 4,994 and a 6.9 percent drop in truck sales to 18,606.

Total September Ford sales of 23,600 compared with sales of 25,656 in the same period last year. Year-to-date sales were down 0.1 percent at 219,182 vehicles.

September sales for Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA, rose 2 percent to 19,555 vehicles, with year-to-date sales up 6 percent at 194,572.

"Fuel-efficient vehicles like the Dodge Dart and Fiat 500 helped grow our passenger car sales by 36 percent in September," said Chrysler Canada Chief Operating Officer Dave Buckingham in a statement.

"In addition, record sales of the Chrysler 200 have propelled Chrysler to be the No. 1 seller of mid-size cars in Canada."

General Motors Co said that sales rose 12 percent in the month to 18,756 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. That growth was partly driven by demand for mini, small and compact cars, the company said.

In the United States, GM posted a 1.5 percent sales increase in September, while Ford sales were flat. Chrysler, the smallest of the Detroit Three automakers, reported a 12 percent jump in sales.