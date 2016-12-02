UPDATE 3-GM and Ford Canadian auto sales soar in November rebound

(Adds figures for Fiat Chrysler)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Dec 1 General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported double-digit rises in
Canadian sales for November compared with the same period a year
earlier, fueled by strong demand for SUVs and light trucks and
two extra selling days.
However, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a
decline in Canadian sales, down 3 percent to 20,674 vehicles
last month, compared with November 2015.
Analysts said November overall delivered a rebound in
industry volumes, following a trend of weakening demand over the
last three months. The month keeps Canada on track to set
another record this year, with sales rising to around 1.96
million vehicles from a record-breaking 1.90 million units in
2015.
In a note to clients, Canadian autos analyst Dennis
DesRosiers said auto sales hit double-digit growth during
November and were up 3 percent year-to-date.
"For those claiming that 2016 had run out of steam, November
2016 light vehicle sales showed a different picture altogether
as sales increased 10.4 percent year-over-year," DesRosiers
wrote on Thursday.
Scotiabank economist Carlos Gomes wrote in a note that the
rebound was driven by a surge in light truck volumes, especially
large SUVs and mid-size pickup trucks.
Despite November's rebound, Gomes said he expects "Canadian
passenger vehicle sales to begin to edge lower in 2017, as
manufacturers raise prices due to the recent weakness of the
Canadian dollar."
GM dealers delivered 28,523 vehicles in November, up 31
percent compared with November 2015, the company said in a
statement. GM Canada sales are up 2 percent year-to-date.
Ford said it sold 24,472 vehicles in November, up 18 percent
compared with the same month a year earlier. Ford reported a 10
percent rise in Canadian auto sales for the first 11 months of
2016, on an annual basis.
Toyota reported 16,492 units sold in Canada last
month, up 4.2 percent compared with November 2015.
In the United States, hefty consumer discounts during a
robust Black Friday weekend helped boost November U.S. auto
sales between 4 and 5 percent, which could catapult results this
year above a record high in 2015, economists and industry
analysts said on Thursday.
