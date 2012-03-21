CORRECTED-Future auto sector bailouts must eye wage cuts-Canada study

TORONTO, March 21 Future government subsidies like the C$14.4 billion ($14.50 billion) bailout of auto giants GM Canada and Chrysler Canada in 2009 should be pegged to commitments from skilled workers to take wage cuts, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The study by the Institute for Research on Public Policy, a Montreal-based think tank, said the cost to taxpayers of not stepping in would have been even greater, estimated at some C$20 billion in economic losses.

"While the one-time bailout of GM Canada and Chrysler Canada in 2009 was successful, ongoing subsidies to the auto sector must be reassessed, especially in times of fiscal restraint," said the study, entitled The Economics of Assisting the Automotive Sector in Canada.

GM and Chrysler Canada received government bailouts in the spring of 2009, as the auto giants were battered by the global financial crisis. As the bailout was being negotiated, Chrysler Corp said in a letter to employees that its operations could not survive in Canada without significant concessions from workers.