CAW 'hopeful' one of Detroit 3 to accept its new hire proposal

* One automaker seen close to agreement on new hire plan, CAW

* Talks continue with all three automakers, one "further along"

* CAW deadline for strike late Monday night

TORONTO, Sept 15 Two days ahead of a strike deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Saturday that it is hopeful one of the Detroit Three automakers will accept its proposed concessions on compensation for new hires, clearing the way for contract negotiations to address other issues.

The union, which represents some 20,000 workers at Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, is trying to reach three-year agreements before a contract and strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).

"We have a meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. with one of the companies that we're hopeful we can conclude the discussions on our proposal, with respect to the new employee, and then move full speed from there to try and get the rest of the issues cleared up," CAW National Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy told Reuters. He did not name the company.

"In the case of at least one of the companies, you can see the finish line. That's just on this one issue. There's still a lot of outstanding issues. I wouldn't want anybody to think that we're close to a deal here."

On Thursday, the CAW offered the automakers concessions on wages and pensions for new hires, yielding ground that might not overly upset current union members who must ratify any contract agreement.

In return for the concessions it offered, the union wants automakers to commit to investing in Canadian plants and allocating new product, ensuring members' job security.

Under the CAW proposal, new hires would start at lower wages than the approximate C$24 ($24.78) an hour they currently get and be paid less than current workers for a longer period of time.

This is the so-called "two-tier" wage scale that the three Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers in the United States have used for the past several years to bring labor costs closer to those of foreign automakers.

The CAW is adamant that new workers must over time reach the same pay-scales as existing workers. It may be willing to extend its "earn-in," the time it takes new hires to reach the highest end of the pay scale, from six to as many as 10 years, a union source close to the talks told Reuters earlier this week.

"It's critical to moving forward as we've been saying from the outset. We're prepared to discuss and be flexible and entertain alternatives - except a permanent two-tier, second-class worker," Kennedy said.

Current employees do not contribute to their pensions but under the union's proposal, new workers would do so. The new workers still would be entitled to a defined-benefit pension, not a defined-contribution pension.

The talks, which began last month at a downtown Toronto hotel and are now going around the clock, have been challenging, with labor costs a key sticking point.

Automakers adamantly argue that Canadian labor costs are the highest in the world and must drop to match those of the UAW or future production and investment will be put in question.

The union counters that its members deserve some payback from the now-profitable automakers after the concessions they made in 2009 during a North American auto sector meltdown that pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy.

Canada's auto industry has suffered five plant closures and the loss of a third of its assembly jobs in the past decade as costs climbed along with a stronger Canadian dollar.