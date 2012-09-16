UPDATE 1-CAW union says contract talks progressing with Ford

* CAW official says getting closer to deal with Ford
* Talks advance with two companies, not Chrysler-report
* Monday night strike deadline looming
* Union to update status of talks Sunday afternoon
TORONTO, Sept 16 One day shy of a midnight
strike deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday
negotiators were getting closer to a deal with Ford Motor Co,
citing "positive movement" in some areas of the contract,
although no issues had been resolved.
"I think Ford has been positive throughout the process. It's
been a good relationship," Gary Beck, chairman of the union's
Ford master bargaining committee said. "At the beginning we had
our struggles, but we're getting closer and closer."
Earlier on Sunday, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported
that the union had said it was making progress with two of the
Big Three Detroit automakers.
CAW National President Ken Lewenza did not identify the two
companies, but said that talks with Fiat SpA's Chrysler
Group LLC were not advancing well, according to the report.
The CAW has said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous
strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at
least one company.
The union is in marathon bargaining with Chrysler, Ford
and General Motors Co ahead of a strike deadline of
11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT Tuesday).
"There hasn't been a proposal to the Chrysler bargaining
committee that provides any reason for hope at this particular
time," Lewenza said in the Globe report. He added that there was
"light at the end of the tunnel" with the other two companies.
The union, which represents about 20,000 Detroit Three auto
workers, will update the status of negotiations at a press
conference at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Chrysler, GM and Ford told Reuters on Sunday that they had
no comment on the talks.
The Big Three Detroit-based automakers have said Canada is
the most expensive place in the world to build vehicles and
labor costs must decrease to match their workers in the United
States, or future production and investment will be put in
question.
The companies have not said publicly how they propose to
reduce expenses.
The union said the Detroit Three want to permanently
eliminate the cost-of-living allowance, move current and new
hires to a defined contribution pension plan from a defined
benefit pension plan, and eliminate a provision that allows
workers to retire after 30 years under any circumstances.
The CAW offered key concessions on wages and pensions for
new hires on Thursday, yielding ground that may be easier to
swallow for current union members who must ratify a new
contract.
In return, the CAW wants automakers to commit to investing
in Canadian plants and allocating new production, ensuring
members' job security.