UPDATE 1-CAW may opt for parallel talks with automakers

* Union usually targets 1 company to set bargaining pattern

* Simultaneous talks would break with that tradition

* CAW will keep meeting with all three if it sees progress

Aug 29 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Wednesday it may break with tradition and continue contract talks with all three Detroit automakers simultaneously, instead of targeting one of them to set a bargaining pattern for the industry.

The union is currently meeting with the Canadian management of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat SpA's Chrysler in separate talks at a Toronto hotel.

"If we're making progress, we won't even talk about a target company," said Canadian Auto Workers National President Ken Lewenza. "I want to stay optimistic that we can get a deal."

If the simultaneous talks are not making progress, Lewenza said he would choose a target. But he denied media reports that he could wait to close to Sept. 16 to make that call.

He said the decision would likely come at least five days before all three contracts expire on Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. (0359 GMT). The union can strike any time after that.

In the past, the union has gone on strike more often at the target company than at the two that follow.

In the United States, the United Auto Workers said early in its 2011 contract talks with the Detroit automakers that it would seek to negotiate with all three companies simultaneously, but it ultimately settled on General Motors as its first target.

Lewenza said the companies have been clear they want to avoid any increases in their fixed costs in Canada. He said his members' cost of living adjustment (COLA) is one sticking point, because it raises fixed costs over time.

"Our bargaining committees are very much determined to preserve COLA," he said.

The contract talks are expected to be tough, as companies seek to cut labor costs they say are the highest in the world, and the union argues that workers who helped keep the companies afloat during the financial crisis should share in the rewards of a return to profitability.