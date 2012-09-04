Chrysler Canada August sales highest in more than decade

* Chrysler August sales increase 9 percent year-on-year
* Sales boosted by demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
* Detroit Three in talks with Canadian workers
Sept 4 Chrysler said on Tuesday that last
month's Canadian vehicle sales were its highest for the month of
August since 2000, boosted by demand for fuel-efficient
passenger cars.
Sales rose 9 percent from August 2011 to 20,569, the company
said as it continued its two-year trend of rising vehicle sales.
Chrysler produces Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM and Fiat vehicles.
Chrysler is "positioned for even further growth," with the
new fuel-efficient Dodge Dart just starting to arrive in
dealerships across Canada, Dave Buckingham, Chrysler Canada's
chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Chrysler Canada is a subsidiary of Chrysler Group LLC, which
was formed in 2009 in an alliance with Italy's Fiat S.p.A
.
Chrysler Canada, along with other Detroit auto makers,
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, is in talks
with Canadian employees on new labor contracts. Current
agreements at the three companies expire on Sept. 17.