Chrysler Canada August sales highest in more than decade

* Chrysler August sales increase 9 percent year-on-year

* Sales boosted by demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

* Detroit Three in talks with Canadian workers

Sept 4 Chrysler said on Tuesday that last month's Canadian vehicle sales were its highest for the month of August since 2000, boosted by demand for fuel-efficient passenger cars.

Sales rose 9 percent from August 2011 to 20,569, the company said as it continued its two-year trend of rising vehicle sales. Chrysler produces Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM and Fiat vehicles.

Chrysler is "positioned for even further growth," with the new fuel-efficient Dodge Dart just starting to arrive in dealerships across Canada, Dave Buckingham, Chrysler Canada's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Chrysler Canada is a subsidiary of Chrysler Group LLC, which was formed in 2009 in an alliance with Italy's Fiat S.p.A .

Chrysler Canada, along with other Detroit auto makers, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, is in talks with Canadian employees on new labor contracts. Current agreements at the three companies expire on Sept. 17.