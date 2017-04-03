CORRECTED-GM Canada leads auto sales in March, jumps 23 percent

(Corrects headline and first sentence to GM leading Canada sales in March, not FCA; corrects GM Canada's monthly sales in paragraph 4 to include fleet sales, which changes GM's monthly figure to 30,115 instead of 21,979; corrects GM's percentage increase to 22.9 instead of 27.2 in paragraph 4)

TORONTO, April 3 The Canadian arm of General Motors led auto sales in Canada for the month of March, and also posted the biggest surge in monthly sales.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales were up marginally in March, with 26,531 cars and trucks sold during the month, compared with 26,469 a year ago.

Ford Motor Co sold a total of 26,487 cars and trucks in Canada last month, up from 26,447, a rise of just 0.2 percent, as Ford car sales in Canada fell nearly 20 percent for the month.

GM Canada reported double-digit sales growth, driven by truck sales. It sold 30,115 total vehicles in March, an increase of 22.9 percent from a year ago when it sold 24,498 cars and trucks.

In the United States, March figures came in below market expectations, adding to concerns that the boom in U.S. auto sales may be waning. Shares of the three big automakers fell, with GM and FCA falling nearly 4 percent, while Ford was down 3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Matthew Lewis)