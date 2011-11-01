Chrysler Canada auto sales jump 12 pct in Oct

* Chrysler reports its best October since 2002

* Chrysler continues strong recovery seen this year

* Honda says Oct sales fell 13 pct

* Honda warned Mon of production cuts due to Thai floods

Nov 1 Chrysler Canada reported a 12 percent jump in October vehicle sales on Tuesday, its strongest showing for the month since 2002, as the Detroit-based automaker said it continued to win Canadian market share from its rivals.

Chrysler said it sold 17,049 vehicles in Canada in October, boosted by increased sales of its Ram pickup truck and Jeep Wrangler.

"We are picking up market share and we are on a 23-month growth streak...," said Dave Buckingham, Chrysler Canada's chief operating officer.

The company's main rivals in Canada, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N), had not yet reported their Canadian October sales figures by midday Tuesday

Chrysler's performance this year marks a major turnaround from its 2009 bankruptcy and a U.S. federally funded bailout that handed control of the No. 3 U.S. automaker to Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

In the United States, Chrysler reported a 27 percent gain in October sales - its best result in four years - as major automakers there reported results pointing to the strongest showing for industry-wide vehicle sales since the start of 2011. [ID:nN1E7A00JG]

By contrast, Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said its October Canadian sales of Honda and Acura vehicles fell 13 percent to 11,232 units as it battled to recover from a parts shortage due to the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in March.

The data comes a day after Honda warned that it will have to slash production in half in North America due to part shortages stemming from flooding in Thailand. [ID:nN1E79U0OL]

"While we had just returned to full production in October after a six-month disruption caused by a parts shortage from the March earthquake in Japan. We are now faced with another parts shortage resulting from the devastating floods in Thailand," said Jerry Chenkin, executive vice-president of Honda Canada.

Honda's vehicle production will be at about 50 percent of its original plan until Nov. 10. Subsequent adjustments will be announced as they are determined, the company said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)