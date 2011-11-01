UPDATE 2-Canada Oct auto sales inch up; GM, Chrysler strong

* Canada auto sales up 2.1 pct in October - analyst
* General Motors, Chrysler sales rise; Ford dips
* GM is top vehicle seller in Canada
* Most Japanese auto sales weak; Koreans gain
Nov 1 Canadian auto sales edged higher in
October as strong performances by General Motors (GM.N),
Chrysler and Korean automakers helped offset the still weak
sales of Japanese manufacturers.
GM stole the top spot from Ford Motor Co (F.N), one of the
few times it has done so in the past two years, although Ford
remains the best-selling automaker in Canada over the first 10
months of 2011.
Overall vehicle sales in Canada rose 2.1 percent in October
to 125,680, according to data compiled by independent auto
analyst Dennis DesRosiers.
Year-to-date sales are up just 1.5 percent showing that the
market is still "very lean", DesRosiers said, blaming negative
international economic headlines for weak consumer confidence.
GM sold 9 percent more vehicles in October than it did in
the same month a year earlier, boosted by demand for
Canadian-built compact crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox
and GMC Terrain.
Overall, GM sold 19,542 vehicles in October.
By comparison, Ford sold 19,190, a drop of 2.4 percent from
a year earlier, even as demand for its small, fuel-efficient
Focus was again strong.
Ford said its car sales fell 6.7 percent to 4,236, while
truck sales fell 1.1 percent to 14,954, hampered by a shortage
of F-150 trucks with EcoBoost engines.
Of the three Detroit automakers, Chrysler showed the
biggest sales increase, up 12 percent, its strongest October
since 2002. The company said it continued to win market share
from its rivals.
Chrysler sold 17,049 vehicles in October with sales of its
Ram pickup and Jeep Wrangler rising.
"Chrysler's strength comes from their truck-heavy lineup of
products, which is benefiting from the economic strength in our
resource Western provinces," DesRosiers said in a note to
subscribers.
Chrysler's performance this year marks a major turnaround
from its 2009 slide into bankruptcy. A bailout funded by the
U.S. and Canadian governments subsequently handed control of
the No. 3 U.S. automaker to Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.
With the exception of Toyota, whose sales rose 3 percent to
14,980 in October, sales at other Japanese brands continued to
decline, more than six months after Japan's devastating
earthquake and tsunami disrupted their supply of auto parts to
factories globally.
Mazda sales were down by 4.9 percent, while Nissan fell
14.2 percent. Honda's sales slumped 12.3 percent.
The figures come a day after Honda warned it will have to
slash its North American production in half due to part
shortages stemming from flooding in Thailand. [ID:nN1E79U0OL]
"While we had just returned to full production in October
after a six-month disruption caused by a parts shortage from
the March earthquake in Japan, we are now faced with another
parts shortage resulting from the devastating floods in
Thailand," said Jerry Chenkin, executive vice-president of
Honda Canada.
"It appears that the Koreans have benefited the most from
the problems in Japan," DesRosiers said.
Hyundai sales jumped 12.1 percent and Kia increased by 15.4
percent.
In the United States, October auto sales rose to near
their highest levels of 2011, early results showed, although
shares in GM and other automakers tumbled on concerns that the
industry's slow recovery could falter. [ID:nN1E7A00JG]
