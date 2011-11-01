UPDATE 2-Canada Oct auto sales inch up; GM, Chrysler strong

* Canada auto sales up 2.1 pct in October - analyst

* General Motors, Chrysler sales rise; Ford dips

* GM is top vehicle seller in Canada

* Most Japanese auto sales weak; Koreans gain (Recasts with analyst's comment, additional data)

Nov 1 Canadian auto sales edged higher in October as strong performances by General Motors (GM.N), Chrysler and Korean automakers helped offset the still weak sales of Japanese manufacturers.

GM stole the top spot from Ford Motor Co (F.N), one of the few times it has done so in the past two years, although Ford remains the best-selling automaker in Canada over the first 10 months of 2011.

Overall vehicle sales in Canada rose 2.1 percent in October to 125,680, according to data compiled by independent auto analyst Dennis DesRosiers.

Year-to-date sales are up just 1.5 percent showing that the market is still "very lean", DesRosiers said, blaming negative international economic headlines for weak consumer confidence.

GM sold 9 percent more vehicles in October than it did in the same month a year earlier, boosted by demand for Canadian-built compact crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

Overall, GM sold 19,542 vehicles in October.

By comparison, Ford sold 19,190, a drop of 2.4 percent from a year earlier, even as demand for its small, fuel-efficient Focus was again strong.

Ford said its car sales fell 6.7 percent to 4,236, while truck sales fell 1.1 percent to 14,954, hampered by a shortage of F-150 trucks with EcoBoost engines.

Of the three Detroit automakers, Chrysler showed the biggest sales increase, up 12 percent, its strongest October since 2002. The company said it continued to win market share from its rivals.

Chrysler sold 17,049 vehicles in October with sales of its Ram pickup and Jeep Wrangler rising.

"Chrysler's strength comes from their truck-heavy lineup of products, which is benefiting from the economic strength in our resource Western provinces," DesRosiers said in a note to subscribers.

Chrysler's performance this year marks a major turnaround from its 2009 slide into bankruptcy. A bailout funded by the U.S. and Canadian governments subsequently handed control of the No. 3 U.S. automaker to Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

With the exception of Toyota, whose sales rose 3 percent to 14,980 in October, sales at other Japanese brands continued to decline, more than six months after Japan's devastating earthquake and tsunami disrupted their supply of auto parts to factories globally.

Mazda sales were down by 4.9 percent, while Nissan fell 14.2 percent. Honda's sales slumped 12.3 percent.

The figures come a day after Honda warned it will have to slash its North American production in half due to part shortages stemming from flooding in Thailand. [ID:nN1E79U0OL]

"While we had just returned to full production in October after a six-month disruption caused by a parts shortage from the March earthquake in Japan, we are now faced with another parts shortage resulting from the devastating floods in Thailand," said Jerry Chenkin, executive vice-president of Honda Canada.

"It appears that the Koreans have benefited the most from the problems in Japan," DesRosiers said.

Hyundai sales jumped 12.1 percent and Kia increased by 15.4 percent.

In the United States, October auto sales rose to near their highest levels of 2011, early results showed, although shares in GM and other automakers tumbled on concerns that the industry's slow recovery could falter. [ID:nN1E7A00JG] (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)