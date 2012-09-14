As clock ticks, Canada auto workers, Detroit 3 far apart

* No agreement on major contract issues
* CAW deadline for strike next Monday night
* Marchionne: long road ahead to conclusion of talks
* CAW: Little progress being made
By Euan Rocha and Bernie Woodall
TORONTO/DETROIT, Sept 14 Just three days before
a strike deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) and the three
Detroit automakers were far apart on major contract issues on
Friday, with Chrysler Group's chief executive warning workers
they must be more realistic in their expectations.
Negotiations with Chrysler Group LLC, General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have "intensified", the
CAW said on Friday, but little progress has been made.
"Today we are without an agreement on all major issues," the
CAW said in a leaflet issued to the media and the 20,000 of its
members who work for the Detroit Three.
"Our (negotiating) committees are frustrated, but remain
intent on finding a solution," it said.
Talks are taking place around the clock at a hotel in
downtown Toronto as time ticks down to the union's strike
deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday). The
CAW has threatened an unprecedented simultaneous strike at all
three automakers should it fail to reach a contract agreement
with at least one of them before the deadline.
Earlier on Friday, Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne warned
union negotiators that they couldn't keep ignoring the "facts"
as that was not going to "make anybody's life better".
Marchionne did not provide details, but in the past he has
said that manufacturing costs in Canada, which he calls the
highest in the world, must be addressed in the current contract
talks.
"My sincere hope is that we all come to the stark
realization of where we are and then we move it on from here,"
Marchionne told reporters at a United Way of Southeastern
Michigan news conference. Marchionne is the chairman of that
charity group.
He added that some progress has been made in the talks but
that there is a "long road to travel between now and
conclusion".
Ford and GM could not be reached for comment immediately.
On Thursday, the CAW offered Chrysler, General Motors and
Ford concessions on wages and pensions for new hires, yielding
ground that might not overly upset current union members who
must ratify any contract agreement.
The union said it was waiting on Friday for a response from
the automakers to its concessions.
"We have put forward a proposal that the companies ought to
look at objectively rather than try to force a pre-conceived
idea of their view of the solution down our throats," CAW
Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy said in an interview.
"I understand Mr. Marchionne's role and what his
responsibilities are," Kennedy said. "I'm sure, if he were to be
honest and candid he understands that we are in a process here
to get a deal that will protect our members and not damage the
company."
The union said in its bulletin that it is determined to
resist the automakers' steadfast attempts to force deep
concessions on both existing and future workers.
The concessions proposed by the CAW include allowing for
new hires to start at lower wages than they currently get and to
be paid less than current workers for a longer period of time.
This is the so-called "two-tier" wage scale that the three
Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers in the United
States have used for the past several years as a way for them to
bring labor costs closer to those of foreign automakers with
U.S. plants.
However, the CAW said it will only consider a temporary pay
disparity between workers. "The important thing is that over
time they would grow into the prevailing rate, so that we
wouldn't have a permanent two-tier system," Kennedy said on
Thursday.
Chrysler accounts for about 8,500 to 8,800 of the CAW's
20,000 unionized workers. Chrysler's Canadian operations account
for about 26 percent of the company's North American production.