UPDATE 3-Canada auto workers, Detroit 3 still miles apart

* No agreement on major contract issues
* CAW deadline for strike next Monday night
* Marchionne: long road ahead to conclusion of talks
* CAW: Little progress being made in negotiations
* Workers at GM Oshawa plant prepare for strike
By Allison Martell and Bernie Woodall
OSHAWA, Ontario/DETROIT, Sept 14 Just three days
before a strike deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers and the
three Detroit automakers were far apart on major contract
issues, with Chrysler Group's CEO telling workers to temper
their expectations and plant organizers preparing for a
walk-out.
Negotiations with Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC,
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have
intensified, the CAW said, but little progress had been made by
Friday afternoon.
"The reality is that we are still miles apart. They really
haven't moved although we have had a little bit more dialogue on
particular issues," said Dino Chiodo, president of CAW Local
444, the union at Chrysler's Windsor, Ontario, assembly plant.
"We have our challenges ahead of us, that is no question,"
he said.
Talks are taking place around the clock at a hotel in
downtown Toronto as time ticks down to the union's strike
deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).
The CAW, which represents some 20,000 workers at the Detroit
Three, has threatened an unprecedented simultaneous strike at
all three automakers if it fails to reach a contract agreement
with at least one of them before the deadline.
Earlier on Friday, Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne warned
union negotiators that they couldn't keep ignoring the "facts"
as that was not going to "make anybody's life better".
Marchionne did not provide details, but in the past he has
said that manufacturing costs in Canada, which he calls the
highest in the world, must be addressed in the current contract
talks.
"My sincere hope is that we all come to the stark
realization of where we are and then we move it on from here,"
he told reporters at a United Way of Southeastern Michigan news
conference. Marchionne is the chairman of that charity group.
He added that some progress has been made in the talks but
that there is a "long road to travel between now and
conclusion".
Ford and GM did not respond to a request for comment.
CONCESSIONS
On Thursday, the CAW offered Chrysler, General Motors and
Ford concessions on wages and pensions for new hires, yielding
ground that might not overly upset current union members who
must ratify any contract agreement.
"We are asking obviously for investment, job security and
product allocation for that," Chiodo said.
Negotiators are pushing for commitments to GM's Oshawa,
Ontario, operations and Ford's Windsor engine plant, as well as
a new paint shop at Chrysler's Brampton, Ontario, facility, the
Globe and Mail newspaper reported, citing an unnamed senior
union source.
The union said it was waiting on Friday for a response from
the automakers.
"We have put forward a proposal that the companies ought to
look at objectively rather than try to force a pre-conceived
idea of their view of the solution down our throats," CAW
Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy said in an interview.
"I understand Mr. Marchionne's role and what his
responsibilities are," Kennedy said. "I'm sure, if he were to be
honest and candid, he understands that we are in a process here
to get a deal that will protect our members and not damage the
company."
The concessions proposed by the CAW include allowing for new
hires to start at lower wages than the around C$24($24.78) an
hour they currently get and to be paid less than current workers
for a longer period of time.
This is the so-called "two-tier" wage scale that the three
Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers in the United
States have used for the past several years to bring labor costs
closer to those of foreign automakers.
The CAW is adamant that new workers must over time reach the
same pay-scales as existing workers. It may be willing to extend
its "earn-in," the time it takes new hires to reach the highest
end of the pay scale, from six to as many as 10 years, a union
source close to the talks told Reuters earlier this week.
CAW PREPARES TO STRIKE
On Friday afternoon, GM assembly line worker Peter Johnston
was at the CAW's Oshawa, Ontario, offices, preparing for a
strike. The local has thousands of picket signs stockpiled, and
portable washrooms, and barrels on order for use at GM's Oshawa
assembly plant.
Johnston, a 32-year veteran, works on the consolidated line
at the Oshawa plant. GM has said it will shut down the line next
summer, putting as many as 2,000 workers, nearly a quarter of
GM's unionized Canadian employees, out of work.
"I'm like everybody else, the uncertainty rides on me. I
fear for the future of the workers at General Motors, and the
municipality around here," he said.