Canadian auto union, Detroit Three far apart in labor talks

Sept 4 Less than two weeks before their contract
expires, Canadian auto workers and the Detroit auto makers they
work for remain far apart in discussions on new labor contracts
and frustration is creeping in, union officials said on Tuesday.
"Ken is getting a bit frustrated with the pace of talks...We
were hoping for a bit more progress at this point," said
Canadian Auto Workers union spokesman Angela DiCaro referring to
Ken Lewenza, the leader of CAW.
Talks between representatives of the CAW and Ford of Canada
, General Motors of Canada and Chrysler Canada
continued at a downtown Toronto hotel as the clock
ticked down to the expiry of current contracts on Sept. 17.
"We are miles apart," said Chris Buckley, president of CAW
local 222, which represents workers at GM's Oshawa plant.
In past rounds of talks, the CAW has generally picked a lead
company for negotiations around Labor Day. But Lewenza said last
week it may break with tradition and continue talks with all
three automakers simultaneously.
If the simultaneous talks are not making progress, Lewenza
said he would choose a target company to negotiate with first.
The decision would likely come at least five days before the
expiry of the current contract, he said.
Buckley said talks with GM were "respectful" and that the
union did not want a strike. The CAW has received backing from
its members to go on strike if agreements are not reached by the
deadline.
Ford Canada spokeswoman said the company has a strong track
record of working collaboratively with the CAW. She said Ford
would "continue to meet in an effort to find innovative,
unique-to-Canada solutions to improve the competitiveness of the
Canadian operations while providing employees the opportunity to
earn a good living."
Neither GM nor Chrysler responded to a request for comment.
Buckley declined to comment on specific sticking points in
the talks. Lewenza said last week that companies have been clear
they want to avoid any increases in their fixed costs in Canada.
He said his members' cost of living adjustment (COLA) is one
sticking point, because it raises fixed costs over time.
The contract talks were expected to be tough, as companies
seek to cut labor costs they say are the highest in the world,
and the union argues that workers who helped keep the companies
afloat during the financial crisis should share in the rewards
of a return to profitability.