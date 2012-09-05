RPT-CAW could strike at all three Detroit auto makers

TORONTO, Sept 5 The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW)
union said on Wednesday it could go on strike at all three
Detroit auto makers if the union does not see more progress in
contract talks.
The CAW said strike committees will be formed by local
unions at Ford of Canada, General Motors of Canada
and Chrysler Canada this week.
"It is our hope and intention to reach an agreement with at
least one of the three companies before the (strike) deadline,"
the union said in a leaflet distributed to members. "We must be
prepared, though, to shut down operations at all three, should
we be unable to reach an agreement."