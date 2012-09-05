RPT-CAW could strike at all three Detroit auto makers

TORONTO, Sept 5 The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union said on Wednesday it could go on strike at all three Detroit auto makers if the union does not see more progress in contract talks.

The CAW said strike committees will be formed by local unions at Ford of Canada, General Motors of Canada and Chrysler Canada this week.

"It is our hope and intention to reach an agreement with at least one of the three companies before the (strike) deadline," the union said in a leaflet distributed to members. "We must be prepared, though, to shut down operations at all three, should we be unable to reach an agreement."