Bank of Canada: Carney had no conflict of interest in lodging

OTTAWA Dec 17 The Bank of Canada's general
counsel has determined that Governor Mark Carney did not engage
in a conflict of interest when he and his family stayed at the
home of Liberal legislator and finance critic Scott Brison,
Carney spokesman Jeremy Harrison said on Monday.
Harrison confirmed news - revealed in a Globe and Mail story
on Liberal attempts to get Carney to run for Liberal leader -
that Carney and his family had stayed at Brison's home in Nova
Scotia during part of their summer vacation. He said Carney and
Brison had been personal friends for about a decade.
"The Bank of Canada's general counsel, who is responsible
for enforcing the bank's conflict of interest policy, has
assessed that this visit does not breach the Bank's conflict of
interest guidelines in any way," Harrison said.
"Mr. Carney's acceptance of hospitality provided by a
personal friend does not arise out of 'activities associated
with official Bank duties'. Nor can it be defined as partisan or
political activity."