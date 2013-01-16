Canada's Flaherty to interview central bank chief candidates

* Finance minister outlines involvement in recruitment
process
* Spox says not unusual for minister to interview candidates
* Governor appointment subject to cabinet approval
* No timelines given for decision
OTTAWA, Jan 16 Canada's finance minister will
interview a short list of candidates for the job of Bank of
Canada governor, his office announced on Wednesday after a
meeting with the head of a special recruitment committee of the
central bank.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney is leaving in June to
head the Bank of England, and the process of finding his
replacement is underway. Tiff Macklem, currently the senior
deputy governor, is considered the frontrunner for the job.
An external recruiting firm, Odgers Berndston, has
advertised the position, and a special committee of the Bank of
Canada's board of directors has the task of compiling a list of
potential candidates for the job.
The federal cabinet must approve all Bank of Canada
governor appointments.
The bank's committee will work in "close consultation" with
Flaherty to review the list of initial candidates, the statement
said on Wednesday.
"Once fully vetted, the special committee will then
recommend a roster of qualified candidates to the minister for
him to interview," the Department of Finance said in a statement
without giving a timeline.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty 's spokeswoman Kathleen
Perchaluk said on Wednesday he had a lso interviewed candidates
the last time a governor was sought in 2007. But there was no
official mention of it back then.
In November the central bank described the procedure to be
followed this time: "Governors of the Bank of Canada are
appointed by the independent directors (of the central bank),
subject to the approval of the Minister of Finance and the
federal Cabinet."
In July 2007, when Carney was a contender, the Bank of
Canada said its own special committee would conduct the
interviews.
"Over the summer, the Special Committee will meet to review
potential candidates, conduct interviews, identify a short list
and complete the appointment process with the approval of the
Minister of Finance and the federal Cabinet," the bank said at
that time.
The independence of the central bank, a point of pride in
Canada, came under scrutiny recently after reports that Carney
vacationed at the home of a Liberal lawmaker at the same time
the opposition party was trying to recruit the central banker to
be their new leader.