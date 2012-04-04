Bank of Canada's Carney rejects pause in reforms

OTTAWA, April 4 Financial regulatory reforms
must continue until structural changes needed to make the
banking sector safer are complete, Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney told the Canadian Press on Wednesday.
Carney, according to the report, dismissed a request by the
Canadian Bankers Association on Tuesday to pause the reforms to
take stock of their impact so far and make sure there were no
unintended negative consequences.
Carney is also chairman of the Financial Stability Board,
the body tasked with drafting and monitoring implementation of
global financial sector reforms.
These include increased capital and liquidity requirements
for banks along with a host of other changes aimed at
strengthening banks' resiliency to crises and ensuring taxpayers
don't have to bail them out in the future.
Carney noted that Canadian banks did not ask for a pause
during the 2008 financial crisis when the central bank and
federal government provided billions of dollars of liquidity.