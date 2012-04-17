Canada's Carney approached to head BoE- FT report

* Financial Times says Carney approached informally

April 17 Canada's top central banker, Mark Carney, has informally been approached as a potential candidate to replace Mervyn King as head of the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Carney was approached by a member of the Bank of England's court, the largely non-executive body that oversees its activities, the paper said. The story cited three people involved in the process but did not name them.

The Bank of Canada was not immediately available to comment.

Carney took the helm at the Bank of Canada in 2008 and his mandate ends in 2015. He became chair of the Financial Stability Board, the body tasked with implementing global financial reforms, in November last year.

Naming an outsider to head the British central bank would be highly unusual and would break with tradition. Carney is a Canadian, but is married to a British woman, lived in London at one point during his Goldman Sachs career and is said to be an admirer of the BoE's King.

Carney is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. (15:15 GMT) following the release of the central bank's quarterly Monetary Policy Report.