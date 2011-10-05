Canada's message to Wall Street: we've got jobs

* Canadian bank employment growing from 2010 highs
* Toronto bankers in New York to try to attract talent
* Shaky loan growth, capital markets could slow hiring
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Oct 5 As European banks seek state
help and U.S. lenders shore up shaky balance sheets, Canada's
well-performing banks have stepped up their efforts to poach
talent from rivals around the world.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canada's No. 2 lender, has
added 50 executives so far this year through acquisition and
organic growth, while smaller rival Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CM.TO) has bragged about poaching several
high-profile executives from international firms.
"Many global players are retrenching, so there are
significant layoffs happening, said Janet Ecker, president of
the lobby group Toronto Financial Service Alliance (TFSA),
which was holding a "career fair" in New York on Wednesday.
"(Canadian banks) have used this opportunity to just become
more global in expanding their business."
Ecker hopes to cajole Wall Street bankers to relocate to
Canada's financial center of Toronto, which cracked the top ten
of the Global Financial Centers Index for the first time this
year. "It's starting to register with people that there are
career opportunities here," she said.
Figures from the Canadian Bankers Association show that
total global employment by Canadian banks hit a record of more
than 360,000 in 2010, and quarterly data from Canada's big
lenders suggest that figure has continued to rise this year
even as banks lay off workers elsewhere in the world.
Several big international lenders have announced massive
job cuts, including Bank of America (BAC.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L),
which have each announced plans to cut 30,000 jobs.
BANKS ESCAPED CRISIS
Ecker's confidence stems from the relative ease with which
Canada's banks escaped the 2008 financial crisis.
She, TD Deputy Chair Frank McKenna, Caldwell Securities
founder Tom Caldwell, and Warren Bell, chief human resources
officer of the OMERS pension fund, were all set to speak at the
career fair, aiming to convince New Yorkers that Toronto makes
up in stability what it lacks in profile.
Unlike major U.S. and European banks, no Canadian bank cut
its dividend or required a government bailout. Most of their
stock prices rebounded quickly to new records, although the
shares followed the broader market lower this summer.
The global repercussions of the European sovereign debt
crisis remain unclear, but Canadian banks say they have minimal
exposure to the sector.
"The way Canada has been performing, I think there's a
higher level of attractiveness for Toronto," said Susan
Cummings, TD's head of human resources.
Canada's top five banks have made several acquisitions
since the 2008 crisis, including in the United States.
TD now boasts more branches in the United States than it
does in Canada, while sector heavyweight Royal Bank of Canada
(RY.TO) has been seeking global growth in wealth management and
capital markets.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO),
the country's third and fourth-biggest banks, have been
expanding internationally and both were named primary dealers
by the New York Federal Reserve.
"The Canadian banks already have dominant market share in
Canada. What they're trying to do is expand into these areas
and take a bigger piece of the pie in New York, and London,
etc," said Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken.
He said the banks' expansion plans after the world
financial crisis increased their appeal to workers in
traditional financial centers such as New York.
"As an employee you want to be on a platform that's growing
as opposed to shrinking," he said.
But Aiken expects Canadian bank growth to slow if narrow
interest rate spreads, the expectation of slowing consumer loan
growth, and volatile capital markets push revenues lower.
"It's not that we think the hiring is going to dry up, but
the pace is likely going to slow," he said.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Janet Guttsman)