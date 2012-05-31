RPT-WRAPUP 2-CIBC, National top estimates, shares rise

* CIBC ex-items EPS C$2.00 vs est C$1.88
* CIBC exploring options for FirstLine, sells Asian wealth
business
* National Bank ex-items EPS C$1.95 vs est. C$1.86
* CIBC shares up 2.2 pct
* National's stock up 1.0 pct, raises dividend 5 pct
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 31 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce and National Bank of Canada capped off
Canadian second-quarter bank results on a strong note on
Thursday, exceeding estimates and sending their shares higher.
Shares of CIBC, Canada's No. 5 bank, jumped 2.2 percent to a
two-week high after the company reported a 6 percent increase in
net profit due partly to higher loan volumes.
Core profit was C$2.00 a share, topping estimates of C$1.88
a share. Analysts pegged the beat to strong cost containment
coupled with modest growth in loans.
"CIBC managed to generate bank-wide operating leverage,
despite a modest decline in core revenues as expenses in the
quarter declined 1.5% sequentially. This is a strong performance
and has been a consistent theme for CIBC for several quarters,"
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note.
Smaller rival National Bank of Canada said core profit rose
6 percent, also beating estimates on stronger consumer loan and
mortgage growth. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 5
percent.
National's stock pushed up 1 percent.
CIBC LOAN GROWTH
The results wrap up a quarter in which Canada's six biggest
banks' earnings were largely ahead of expectations, but not to
the same degree as in recent quarters.
And while consumer loans have continued to grow, underpinned
by low interest rates, growth has slowed as Canadians deal with
historically high debt levels.
CIBC warned it expects retail and business mortgage demand
to slow in the second half of the year, echoing executives at
banks that have already reported. This comes as lending margins
keep shrinking due to low rates and rising funding costs.
CIBC has responded by trying to shift its business mix
toward higher margin products, and stopped selling mortgages
through its FirstLine broker unit, which offers heavily
discounted margins through brokers.
"The beginning of the remixing out of the FirstLine broker
channel into their own core branded mortgages, that should have
a positive impact on the margins going forward," said Brian
Klock, a San Francisco-based analyst with Keefe, Bruyette &
Woods.
CIBC is looking to sell FirstLine, and is already seeing a
positive impact on margins as clients renew with the bank's
core-branded higher-margin mortgages, the bank said.
Retail and business banking income rose 12 percent to C$556
million in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30.
Overall, net profit rose to C$811 million, or C$1.90 per
share, from C$767 million, or C$1.80 per share, a year earlier.
CIBC is the best capitalized of the Canadian lenders and
estimates its Tier 1 common equity ratio under Basel III rules
at 8.5 percent, well ahead of standards that will start being
phased in next year.
Klock said he expects the bank to use the breathing room to
make wealth management acquisitions, following the lead of last
year's purchase of a minority stake in U.S. asset manager
American Century Investments.
That acquisition helped drive wealth management income
during the quarter up 8 percent to C$79 million.
A dividend hike may also be in the offing, as CEO Gerry
McCaughey said in a conference call that the bank's dividend
payout ratio was at the mid-point of its expected range, but
left the door open to future moves.
"We will be in the process of reviewing our dividend for an
increase in the coming months," he said.
While CIBC's wealth management focus may be in the United
States, it said on Thursday it was selling its small Asian
private wealth management business, which is based in Hong Kong
and Singapore.
The bank did not provide financial details or identify the
buyer. The unit, which caters to high net worth individuals, has
assets under management of less than C$2 billion, the bank said.
NATIONAL BANK DIVIDEND HIKE
National Bank's core income rose to C$347 million, or C$1.95
a share, from C$327 million, or C$1.78. The result topped
analysts' average forecast for a profit of C$1.86 a share.
On a net basis, which included a C$198 million gain from the
sale of the Natcan investment management unit and other one-time
items, profit rose 69 percent to C$553 million.
The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend to 79
Canadian cents from 75 Canadian cents, the only one of Canada's
six biggest banks to do so this quarter.
It also announced a normal course issuer bid for up to 2
percent of its outstanding shares.
Personal and commercial banking income rose 14 percent to
C$166 million in the quarter, driven by stronger consumer loans
and mortgages.
Excluding the Natcan gain, wealth management profit slid to
C$41 million from C$49 million, while core financial markets
profit slipped to C$126 million from C$127 million.