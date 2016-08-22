Canadian banks brace for more oil loan losses in latest quarter

| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 22 Canada's biggest banks are set
to report another increase in losses from loans to oil and gas
firms in the latest quarter, while concerns about inflated
house prices threaten to cloud their future prospects.
Bank of Montreal will be the first major Canadian
bank to report third-quarter results on Tuesday, followed by
Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Bank of Nova Scotia
reports next week.
The banks are expected to say that losses from loans to oil
companies have risen sharply from the same period a year ago.
However, a partial recovery in oil prices during the quarter may
see some lenders reduce funds set aside to cover future losses.
Margins are expected to have come under more pressure, with
some banks focusing on cost cutting measures to maintain
profitability. Bank of Montreal announced plans in May to cut
its workforce by 4 percent.
"We expect broadly flat margins in the quarter, and
continued elevated provisions driven by low oil prices. We
expect investors to be focused on both these metrics," Citi
analysts said in a research note.
The banks all reported an increase in funds set aside to
cover losses to energy clients in the first half of 2016 and
warned of further losses in the coming quarters.
Canada's banks are also facing heightened scrutiny of their
mortgage underwriting practices as Canadian authorities look to
tackle the potential threat of a housing bubble in Vancouver and
Toronto, where prices have soared.
Canada's banking regulator in July moved to tighten
oversight of mortgage lending, citing concerns over record
household debt and the sharp jump in prices. The regulator has
also asked smaller lenders to test their resilience to sharp
drops in house prices in Vancouver and Toronto.
National Bank analyst Peter Routledge says the household
credit risk represents the primary threat to the performance of
Canadian banks.
"We believe falling home prices would trigger a spike in
loan losses, not from residential mortgage lending, but rather
from unsecured household debt and household loans secured by
other collateral," he said.
The last quarter, which covered the three months to the end
of June, also included the impact from the Alberta wildfires,
which contributed to a 0.6 percent fall in Canada's gross
domestic product during May.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Paul Simao)