Canadian banks play "O Canada" card to grow abroad

* Canada's financial stability helps banks overseas
* Strong C$ an asset as U.S., European banks face crises
* "Window of opportunity" for Canadian lenders
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Feb 26 When Royal Bank of Canada
created advertising for its European wealth management business
last year, it built some ads around the image of a shimmering
gold maple leaf, playing on Canada's reputation for financial
prudence.
Embarking on an aggressive expansion, Canada's largest bank
wanted to emphasize its roots in a country whose banking sector
wins plaudits as the soundest in the world. With Europe's debt
crisis dominating the headlines, it was a message designed to
resonate with prospective customers.
"We actually restructured some of the launch ads to dial up
the Canadianness, because all of the research was demonstrating
that is a value to the consumer right now," said Jim Little,
chief brand officer with Royal Bank. "If instability is
sadly the word of the day in Europe, then stability in Canada is
a good message to lead with."
Royal's ad strategy is just one example of a shift in
tactics by Canadian banks, which were once seen as a backwater
bastion of stodginess.
Far from hiding their roots, now Royal and other
Toronto-based banks believe the strength of the Canadian brand
can help them close foreign expansion deals and win over
Europeans and Americans who have lost faith in local lenders.
Bank of Montreal, the country's fourth-largest
bank, has rebranded its U.S. Harris Bank arm as BMO Harris Bank,
adding a Canadian link to what is now one of the biggest
personal and commercial banks in the U.S. Midwest.
BMO, based in Toronto, Canada's financial center, made the
move when it added Wisconsin bank Marshall & Isley to its
existing Harris Bank network last year.
"We have never run from the fact that we were owned by a
Toronto-based organization, but it's never been as critical as
it is today, just because of the safety and soundness that the
Canadian banking system has," said Dave Casper, head of U.S.
commercial banking at BMO.
While the banks do their own in-house research into the
strength of their branding, prominent surveys bear out the
strength of "Brand Canada," as some call it.
London-based BrandFinance, which releases an annual bank
brand survey, said four Canadian banks were among the five
global bank brands which gained the most value in 2012.
The consultancy put Toronto-Dominion Bank second,
with year-on-year brand value growth of $1.9 billion, followed
by Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal, and BMO. The four banks
trailed only American Express.
"There's more confidence that the Canadian brand name is now
an asset," said Alan Middleton, a marketing professor at York
University's Schulich School of Business in Toronto.
Middleton sees the shift as part of a general increase in
Canada's profile within the global banking industry. Last year
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney was named to head the G20's
Financial Stability Board, putting a Canadian at the top of an
institution charged with making the financial world a safer
place.
SOUNDEST IN THE WORLD
Unlike their counterparts in Europe or the United States,
Canadian banks navigated the global turbulence in fine form
thanks to their conservative lending style.
The banks needed no U.S.-style bailouts, although the
government did inject liquidity by buying up mortgage assets.
They have expanded their business since, while foreign
competitors cut jobs and sold assets.
The Canadian bank sector, which is now also taking advantage
of the European bank industry's troubles, has been named the
world's soundest by the World Economic Forum four years running.
Rick Waugh, CEO of No. 3 lender, Bank of Nova Scotia, said
that reputation has helped Scotiabank as it expands into its
preferred markets of Latin America and Asia.
The bank recently closed its $719 million acquisition of a
20 percent stake in China's Bank of Guangzhou to win a strong
presence in China's third most populous city.
"It was an open process, but they wanted Scotiabank, a
successful international bank from a successful financial
sector. They wanted Canadian over American or European," said
Waugh.
The willingness to pump the Canadian brand marks a shift
from the banks' push of more a decade ago to appear global and
not tied to a country that, at the time, faced a weak currency
and ballooning national debt.
Waugh said the Canadian dollar's recent firmness has helped
underpin the banks' stability to foreign players.
After trading below 62 U.S. cents in 2001, the Canadian
dollar reached parity with the U.S. currency in 2007 and since
2010 has traded consistently close to par with the greenback.
WALKING THE LINE
To be sure, the banks have to walk a fine line in pushing
the Canadian brand.
Toronto-Dominion bills its 1,300-plus TD Bank U.S. branch
network as "America's most convenient bank," although it does
maintain "TD" in its name.
Its domestic branch network operates under the banner TD
Canada Trust.
"I don't know that the (Canada) brand strength is fully
recognized by consumers at the branch level," said Craig Fehr, a
bank analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
He says customers tend to value a local presence more than a
strong balance sheet in bricks-and-mortar branch banking, while
companies and institutional clients focus on financial strength.
"I think, at the end of the day, corporate clients want to
know that they're working with an underwriter that's going to be
here for the long term," said Fehr.
With U.S. and European players still struggling, Waugh and
Casper expect their banks to try to press their advantage to
gain new business in foreign markets.
"We definitely have a very unique window of opportunity,
because the window probably won't totally shut, but it will not
be as wide open in five years as it is today," said Waugh.