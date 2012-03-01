WRAPUP 2-Canadian banks beat estimates on strong loans

* Core profits top estimates, net results slip
* RBC, TD raise dividends
* Capital markets profit falls
* TD profit hit by litigation reserve
* Shares of both banks rise
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 1 Strong mortgage lending
helped drive quarterly profits above expectations at three of
Canada's big banks, allowing the country's two biggest lenders
to raise dividends and showing that Canadian consumers are still
borrowing in droves.
Shares of top lenders Royal Bank of Canada and
Toronto-Dominion Bank surged on the news of the higher
lending, which follows warnings from federal officials that
consumer debt levels are dangerously high.
National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest
bank, released its results after markets closed, and was the
only one of the three to not raise its dividend.
"It seems to be that at today's low level of interest rates
there's additional capacity for lending to households, and that
the banks are looking to fill it," said Peter Routledge, an
analyst at National Bank Financial.
Net income from continuing operations at RBC, Canada's
largest bank, eased by 6 percent to C$1.88 billion ($1.91
billion), or C$1.23 a share, from C$2.00 billion, or C$1.31 a
share, a year earlier.
The result excluded an additional C$21 million loss from
RBC's U.S. retail unit, which it agreed to sell last year. That
deal is expected to close on Friday.
Excluding other items, profit was C$1.25 a share, topping
analysts' forecasts for a profit of C$1.13.
At TD Bank, net income was C$1.48 billion, or C$1.55 a
share, down 5.1 percent from C$1.56 billion, or C$1.67 a share,
a year earlier.
Hurting the result was a C$171 million litigation reserve
set aside to cover costs related to a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme
run by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein.
TD was ordered to pay $67 million in January after losing a
Miami verdict related to its involvement in the case, and then
settled a separate lawsuit in February.
Excluding that and other items, the bank earned C$1.86 a
share. Analysts on average had expected C$1.76, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
National, which does much of its business in the Canadian
province of Quebec, earned C$332 million, or C$1.99 a share, up
from C$322 million, or C$1.86 a share, in the year-before
period.
Excluding items, it earned C$2.00 a share, easily beating
analyst expectations of a profit of C$1.82 a share due largely
to strong trading revenues and gains on securities.
HIGHER LOAN VOLUMES, NARROW MARGINS
Royal Bank's domestic banking income rose 7 percent to a
record C$994 million, helped by higher lending volumes and
credit quality, but offset by narrower interest margins.
Analysts and bank executives had warned of slowing consumer
loan growth due to several factors, including record levels of
consumer indebtedness, a slowly recovering economy, and warnings
from government officials that borrowing is hitting dangerous
levels.
Royal said loan growth was "across the board", but
acknowledged that consumers are becoming more cautious,
particularly with their credit cards.
Profit was hit by a 30 percent drop in capital markets
income to C$448 million, as trading revenues weakened following
an abnormally strong period in early 2011. However, the results
were stronger than during the fourth quarter and were ahead of
analysts' modest expectations.
The strength of its results prompted Royal to boost its
quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 57 Canadian cents a share,
while TD increased its payout by 6 percent to 72 Canadian cents
a share.
"We think that the trend (in Canadian banking) is fairly
positive and I don't think they would have raised their
dividends if they didn't think the same," said David Baskin,
president of Toronto-based Baskin Financial Services.
TD CEO Ed Clark said the dividend hike in part represented
"playing catch-up" after the bank's payout ratio fell out of its
target range last year.
He was also less cautious on the bank's consumer lending
profits, noting that the continuing shakiness of the U.S. and
European economies is expected to keep interest rates low for
the foreseeable future.
"The slow recovery in both geographies will mean lower rates
for longer periods of time which will negatively impact our net
interest margins for at least he next couple of years," he said,
calling this the "core challenge" for Canadian banks.
This puts the focus on controlling costs, he said.
Income from the bank's flagship Canadian banking unit rose
11 percent, helped by lending growth, particularly on the
business side. U.S. retail banking income from TD's 1,300-strong
branch network climbed 8 percent to $352 million, excluding the
litigation reserve.
TD Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston said the result
reflected a better than expected recovery in the U.S. financial
sector.
TD's capital markets-related income slid 17 percent to C$194
million from the abnormally strong first quarter of 2011.
RBC's shares ended the session up 2 percent at C$56.80,
while TD climbed 1.4 percent to C$82 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.