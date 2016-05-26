WRAPUP 1-Canada's biggest banks hit by rise in bad energy loans

* RBC, TD see more loans to oil & gas firms turn bad

* TD expects further bad loan provisions in 2016/17

* RBC bad loans rise by $450 million in second quarter (Recasts, adds comments from TD Bank CFO interview)

By Matt Scuffham

TORONTO, May 26 Canada's two largest lenders on Thursday reported an increase in bad loans to oil and gas firms as low crude prices hurt energy sector borrowers and cut into banks' profits.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) said bad loans increased by C$583 million ($450 million), or 19 percent, in the second quarter from the quarter before, largely due to a rise in credit to oil firms that had turned sour. That included a C$729 million increase in impaired loans to oil & gas firms.

Meanwhile, Toronto-Dominion Bank said bad loans to oil and gas clients in the second quarter increased to C$211 million from C$86 million the quarter before.

And Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also set aside C$284 million to cover bad loans, 44 percent more than a year earlier, mainly due to bigger losses in the oil and gas sector and higher write-offs on credit cards and personal loans.

Canada's biggest banks are seeing an increase in energy clients struggling to pay back loans following a sharp decline in the price of oil. Bank of Montreal said on Wednesday it had set aside more funds to cover losses.

Speaking to Reuters, TD Bank Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said he expected the bank to continue to set aside funds to cover bad loans to oil & gas companies throughout 2016 and 2017.

"I expect that through 2016 and 2017 we will continue to see credit provisions relating to the oil and gas sector to materialise. While it is encouraging that oil prices are rallying nicely I don't expect that to have an immediate impact," he said.

Ahmed said he did not expect the Alberta wildfires to have a material impact on TD's earnings. The bank's insurance business is one of the largest insurers of Alberta property.

RBC reported a 7 percent increase in second-quarter profit from the same quarter a year earlier, which it said reflected strength across its businesses such as wealth management, insurance, capital markets and personal and commercial banking.

Canada's biggest bank by market value said net income excluding one-off items for the second quarter to April 30 was C$2.6 billion, or C$1.66 per share, compared with C$2.4 billion, or C$1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TD Bank reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its retail banking business.

($1 = 1.2962 Canadian dollars) (Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)