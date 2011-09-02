Profits up at Laurentian, Canadian Western banks

* Laurentian tops expectations, CWB falls short
TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's small Laurentian Bank
(LB.TO) and Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) reported higher core
earnings on Friday, and Laurentian said it had acquired a group
of asset management companies for C$165 million ($168
million).
Laurentian's shares rose as the bank's profit topped
estimates, while Canadian Western's stock tracked the broader
market lower, as its results fell just short of expectations.
Laurentian subsidiary B2B Trust will acquire MRS Companies
- a group of four financial management companies with about
C$850 million in assets - from Mackenzie Financial, a mutual
fund company that is a subsidiary of IGM Financial (IGM.TO).
Montreal-based Laurentian also said it had reached a
distribution agreement to offer Mackenzie mutual funds to
Laurentian's customers in Quebec, beginning in 2012.
Laurentian said the deals will diversify its revenue
streams and raise the amount of fee-based income it generates.
"Our business plan is being accelerated by the two
transactions announced today," Laurentian Chief Executive
Rejean Robitaille said in a statement.
PROFIT RISES
Laurentian -- Canada's No. 8 lender by market
capitalization -- earned C$35.3 million, or C$1.34 a share, for
the quarter ended July 31, up from C$30.1 million, or C$1.13 a
share, a year earlier.
The result -- driven by a drop in loan-loss provisions to
C$8 million from C$20 million -- topped analysts' estimate of
C$1.19 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Laurentian shares were up 1.2 percent at C$44.12 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning, outperforming an
otherwise weak financial services sector
CWB LENDING RISES
Canadian Western's core earnings per share rose to 52
Canadian cents from 48 Canadian cents a year earlier. But the
result fell short of analysts' estimates of a profit of 55
Canadian cents a share.
On a net basis, profit was C$44.7 million, down from C$46.6
million in the year-before quarter, when a C$7.5 million income
tax recovery boosted its earnings.
Revenues at the Edmonton-based bank, which does much of its
business with companies active in Alberta's oil sands, rose 11
percent to C$123.1 million.
Canadian Western credited strong loan growth and bigger net
interest margins for the stronger performance.
National Bank analyst Shubha Khan said the profit miss was
due to lower-than-expected gains on securities, but said the
bank's loan growth is superior that of its peers due to its
exposure to the strong business-led recovery in Western
Canada.
"We continue to believe that CWB merits a premium
valuation," the analyst said in a note.
The bank's shares were down 1.5 percent at C$29.59.
The results conclude what has been a generally positive
earnings period for Canada's banks, as most topped estimates
due to stronger-than-expected loan growth.
However, the specter of continued low interest rates
combined with expectations that loan growth will slow have
raised concerns that the next few quarters will be tougher.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French and Andrea Hopkins; editing by
Peter Galloway)