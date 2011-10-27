Canada bank group calls for regulatory consistency

* Coordination among jurisdictions has broken down

Oct 27 The rush to plan and implement tighter global financial regulations has led to a lack of consistency and coordination among global policymakers and regulators, Terry Campbell, chief executive of the Canadian Bankers Association, said on Thursday.

"Our concern is - and we have seen indications of this from around the world - that that consistency and coordination may have broken down," Campbell said in Montreal in his first speech since taking over leadership of the lobby group in March.

"Different jurisdictions seem to be going their own way."

He pointed to the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States and the Vickers Report in Britain as examples of measures that have strayed from what has been agreed to globally by regulators, who have spent the last three years planning rules to head off a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

A so-called regulatory "level playing field" has been a big concern for Canada's banks, which emerged from the financial crisis in better shape than most of their European and U.S. rivals.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Chief Executive Rick Waugh said last week he welcomed tighter bank regulations, but that he harbored concerns about whether they will be applied evenly across different countries.

Campbell also said the effort to impose new rules should not distract from the need to keep an eye out for new problems that could be forming in the system.

"It would be the ultimate irony if by trying to reduce risk, the end result - inadvertently - is that risk increases across the financial system," he said.

He said that strong rules must be complemented by strong supervision and a culture of risk management among lenders. (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)