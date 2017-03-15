版本:
Canada watchdog launches review of banks' business practices

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's financial watchdog said on Wednesday that it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions following allegations that products are sold to consumers without obtaining their consent.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada said in a statement that the review will begin in April.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
