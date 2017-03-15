Canada watchdog launches review of banks' business practices

BRIEF-Utstarcom provides update on form 20-F filing
* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - on May 19, 2017, co received letter from listing qualifications NASDAQ
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's financial watchdog said on Wednesday that it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions following allegations that products are sold to consumers without obtaining their consent.
The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada said in a statement that the review will begin in April.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - on May 19, 2017, co received letter from listing qualifications NASDAQ
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.