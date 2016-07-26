UPDATE 4-Canadian watchdog sets stress test for smaller lenders

* Test excludes Canada's biggest lenders
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, July 26 Canada's banking regulator said
on Tuesday it will require the country's smaller lenders to test
how they would withstand a 50 percent drop in property prices in
Vancouver and a 40 percent decline in Toronto.
The move, which builds on an existing requirement that
lenders test their resilience to a 30 percent decline in home
prices across all regions, is the latest in a series of measures
by Canadian authorities to counter a risk posed by soaring house
prices in the two Canadian cities.
However, the country's biggest six lenders - Royal Bank of
Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, Scotiabank
, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and National
Bank of Canada - are excluded from the test, as is
Britain's HSBC, the regulator said.
Those larger institutions are subjected to regular stress
tests by the regulator, the terms of which vary from bank to
bank and are not made public, it said.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
(OSFI) said earlier this month it was tightening oversight of
mortgage lending, citing concerns about record household debt
and a sharp jump in prices.
Property markets have surged in Vancouver and Toronto since
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, fueled in part by foreign
investors, mostly from mainland China.
Canada's banking regulator does not publicly announce the
results of bank stress tests in the same way as its counterparts
in the United States and Europe, but it considers the tests
important in ensuring the country's banks have sufficiently
strong capital buffers to withstand market shocks.
OSFI said that, previously, only the impact on banks' core
capital ratios was assessed in the test, but this year the
impact on banks' leverage ratios, which do not take into account
risk weightings used by banks, will also be tested.
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced in June
that the Liberal government would set up a working group of
federal, provincial and municipal officials to recommend policy
changes aimed at preventing a housing bubble.
British Columbia introduced a new 15 percent property
transfer tax on foreign real estate buyers in Vancouver on
Monday.
Residential purchases in British Columbia by foreign buyers
accounted for 6.6 percent of transactions from June 10 to July
14, data released by the province's government showed on
Tuesday. In metro Vancouver, where prices have surged, foreign
buyers accounted for 9.7 percent of purchases.
