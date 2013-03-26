版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 21:27 BJT

Canada's top six banks to get capital surcharge as of 2016

OTTAWA, March 26 Canada's banking regulator has identified the country's six largest banks as being of systemic importance and will therefore impose a capital surcharge on them as of January 2016, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said on Tuesday.

The six banks are the Bank of Montreal, the Bank of Nova Scotia, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

"The measures we are announcing today are designed to limit the likelihood that a major bank would encounter distress or failure that could negatively impact the Canadian economy or taxpayers," said Julie Dickson, the head of OSFI, said in a statement.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐