Uncertainty dims wealth management results at Canada banks

By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, March 1 Investor uncertainty and
weak financial markets made it harder for Canada's big banks to
make money in their extensive wealth management businesses this
quarter, and executives offered only limited optimism for the
months ahead.
Canada's two largest banks, Royal Bank of Canada and
Toronto-Dominion Bank, said on Thursday profits in their
wealth management units edged up in the three months ended Jan.
31 from the previous quarter.
But global market malaise and the long-term prospect of
continued low interest rates have made it harder for the big
lenders to make money on their mutual-fund, advisory, and
investment services, which in previous quarters have helped
power earnings at Canada's very profitable banks.
"Wealth management continues to be impacted by low interest
rates and challenging markets, although we saw improving
investor confidence toward the end of the quarter," Gord Nixon,
chief executive at Royal Bank (RBC), the country's largest bank,
said in his first-quarter earnings statement.
Net income at RBC's wealth management arm rose 5 percent to
C$188 million ($190.64 million) from the previous quarter but
was down 12 percent from a year earlier as higher average
fee-based client assets failed to offset higher costs and lower
trading volumes.
Wealth management profits at TD Bank, the No. 2 Canadian
bank, edged up just 3.6 percent from the previous quarter to
C$144 million, but they were up a strong 10.8 percent from a
year earlier. The results excluded TD's stake in U.S. brokerage
Ameritrade.
"The economic uncertainty experienced in the latter part of
2011 and into the first quarter of 2012 has put pressure on
trading volumes in Wealth," TD said in a statement. It forecast
"good growth" in 2012 due to cost controls, however.
Earlier this week, No. 4 lender Bank of Montreal
said profits at its wealth management unit, known as the Private
Client Group, fell 3.9 percent in its first quarter from the
previous quarter to C$93 million, due largely to an employee
compensation scheme that is expensed each year in the first
quarter.
Income was up 27 percent year-over-year, as last year's
acquisition of U.S. bank Marshall & Ilsley added assets under
management and profit.
"Higher revenues from our acquisitions and higher than usual
asset management revenues from a strategic investment were
partly offset by lower brokerage revenues as a result of
challenging equity market conditions," BMO said.
"We continue to attract new client assets and are starting
to see some improvement in equity market conditions."
Wealth management profits:
Bank Q1/12 Q4/11 Q1/11 y/y q/q
C$mln C$mln C$mln pct pct
RBC 188 179 213 -12.0 5.0
TD* 144 139 130 10.8 3.6
BMO 93 97 73 27 -3.9
* TD excludes TD Ameritrade
Assets under management at each of the three lenders edged
higher in the quarter, reflecting a slight improvement in
financial markets and net new client assets.
Assets under management:
Bank Q1/12 Q4/11 Q1/11
C$bln C$bln C$bln
RBC 313 306 305
TD 196 189 186
BMO 155 150 108