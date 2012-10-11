UPDATE 2-Canada XL Foods plant to partly open after beef recall

* No meat allowed to leave plant
* Can only process carcasses in plant before shutdown
By Louise Egan and Rod Nickel
OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, Oct 11 Canada's food
inspection agency will allow the XL Foods plant in Alberta,
which produced the tainted beef that triggered one of the
biggest meat recalls in Canadian history, to resume limited meat
processing only on Thursday.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said no meat will
be allowed to leave the plant for now and that it will be adding
extra inspectors to closely monitor the company's plan to
improve food safety at the plant, which had slaughtered 40
percent of all Canadian cattle.
The CFIA suspended the Brooks, Alberta, plant's operating
license on Sept. 27, due to an expanded recall of millions of
pounds of beef suspected of being contaminated with E. coli
bacteria. At least 12 people in Canada are recovering from
eating meat contaminated with E. coli bacteria.
The resumption of limited processing only marks the next
stage in a review of XL's improvements to the plant, said
Harpreet Kochhar, executive director of Western operations at
CFIA.
"While the plan appears comprehensive and appropriate on
paper we need to confirm its full implementation and
effectiveness in action," Kochhar said.
For now, the XL plant will only process about 5,000
carcasses that were in the plant prior to its closure and that
have tested negative for E. coli.
CFIA has added temporary two inspectors to boost oversight
at the plant and gave no timeline for the plant resuming
operations.
"I think it's a good move that they're actually looking to
review procedures before they're opening everything up," said
Keith Warriner, a professor of food science at the University of
Guelph, Ontario.
"The key thing is people have to show they've learned from
this and when things are going wrong in the plant, that you
actually do something about it."
Millions of pounds of beef have been recalled across Canada
and most U.S. states, and the recall involved such food stores
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp,
Safeway and Loblaw Companies Ltd. Some of the tainted
beef also reached Hong Kong.
CFIA has flagged the company for not fully following its own
plan to control food safety risks.
In a statement, XL Foods said earlier this week that it has
addressed the problems raised by inspectors, such as the need
for better analysis of positive findings of E. coli and improved
record-keeping and monitoring.
But the union that represents workers at the plant, United
Food and Commercial Workers Local 401, argues that the culture
at the plant needs to change to make food and worker safety the
highest priority. The high speed of production lines in
particular is "a serious problem," and other practices are
sloppy, like sterilizing knives, the union has said.
"Line speed is not an issue of concern for us as long as the
controls are working, and that's what we're going to ensure,"
said Richard Arsenault, CFIA's director of meat programs.
As the plant shutdown nears the two-week mark, Western
Canadian ranchers and feedlots have held back cattle from market
longer than usual, incurring extra costs. Other cattle are
headed to slaughter plants in Nebraska, Utah and Washington.
Canada is the world's sixth-largest exporter of beef and
veal.