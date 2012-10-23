版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 22:54 BJT

Canada allows plant that made tainted beef to reopen

Oct 23 The XL Foods plant that produced millions of pounds of beef tainted with E. coli bacteria is reopening today, Canadian food inspection officials said on Tuesday.

The Brooks, Alberta plant has been closed since Sept. 27 after producing beef contaminated with E. coli bacteria that sickened at least 16 people in Canada.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐