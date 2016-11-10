Canada's 'chemical valley' city looks to lure green investment

| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 10 Sarnia, Ontario, home to dozens
of Canada's refineries and chemical plants, is lobbying hard to
lure a biotech plant to the city as the local
petrochemical-powered economy braces for the impact of a
provincial carbon-pricing scheme.
BioAmber Inc - which turns corn syrup into an
ingredient used to make plastics, food flavoring and cosmetics
that would otherwise come from fossil fuels - has already built
its first production plant in the city.
The company is now weighing whether to build a second
facility there that is six times bigger than its first, or set
up shop in Louisiana, a $500 million decision expected early
next year.
Sarnia officials say they are keen to diversify a local
economy that is heavily reliant upon the refining and chemical
complex dubbed "chemical valley," a major source of carbon
emissions.
The industry faces rising costs as the federal and some
provincial governments in Canada push for an escalating price on
carbon, while pledging to use tax dollars to support green
industries.
By contrast, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has called
global warming a hoax.
"If they want to make the carbon price and the green economy
work, they've got to invest in places like Sarnia," said Sarnia
Mayor Mike Bradley.
BioAmber says it is looking for a counter-offer to the $360
million loan guarantee it is seeking from the U.S. Department of
Energy to build in Louisiana.
"We're still going both ways, because we don't know which
side of the border may do a better package," said Mike Hartmann,
a BioAmber executive. "The U.S. plan is advantageous because
it's a one-stop shop, and Canada and Ontario are a bit more
fragmented."
Canada and Ontario government officials declined to specify
what they might offer, citing commercial sensitivities.
BioAmber's first plant, partly owned by Mitsui & Co
, was built using C$50 million ($37 million) of federal
and provincial support, including grants and loans.
Canada has promised more than C$1 billion of clean tech
support for industry over four years starting in 2017-18, while
Ontario has pledged up to C$235 million to help boost its clean
tech sector between 2016 and 2020.
Trump's win should be a "wake-up call" that the Canadian
industry will need more government support, Bob Masterson, head
of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.
Sarnia may seem an unlikely place for a green reinvention.
The city and next-door Corunna are home to plants owned by Nova
Chemicals Corp, Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor
Energy Inc.
The area accounted for about 16 percent of Ontario's
reported industrial emissions in 2014, according to government
data.
But that heavy reliance on fossil fuels in a jurisdiction
with toughening emission rules offers a hint of what other parts
of the country can expect as the federal government pushes for a
national price on carbon.
"Sarnia is going to be one of those places where you will
really start to see the industrial transition take shape," said
Sarah Petrevan, a policy advisor at climate policy think tank
Clean Energy Canada.
($1 = 1.3471 Canadian dollars)
