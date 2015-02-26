版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 22:42 BJT

Bloomberg to launch Canada TV channel by mid-2015

TORONTO Feb 26 Financial news and data company Bloomberg LLP will launch a Canadian television channel by mid-2015 that will highlight domestic news makers and detail the impact of global news on Canadian business, the company said on Thursday.

"Canada is a vital market for us," founder and majority owner Michael Bloomberg said in a statement. "It is now one of our fastest-growing markets in the world."

The Bloomberg TV Canada channel will be launched in partnership with Channel Zero, an independent media company.

Broadcasting non-stop from a studio in Toronto's downtown financial district, it will feature content from bureaus in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Bloomberg competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news, data and information to business and media clients. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐