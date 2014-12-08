Canada's Bombardier bows out of Amtrak's Acela procurement

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's Bombardier Inc
said on Monday it is not bidding for the contract to replace
Amtrak's high-speed Acela, clearing the way for a rival to
produce the next generation of the popular but sometimes
troubled U.S. passenger trains.
The first Acela trains, which Bombardier made with France's
Alstom SA, went into service in 2000. Amtrak is to
announce the new supplier this spring. Alstom declined to
comment on whether it is bidding.
A request for proposals closed Oct. 1, but Amtrak has not
made the identities of the bidders public. The railroad is
looking to buy 28 trains, up from 20 last time, with capacity
for at least 425 passengers, up from about 300.
Bombardier spokeswoman Maryanne Roberts said Amtrak changed
its technical specifications during the proposal stage.
"Unfortunately, the time remaining before the due date for
the technical proposals was not sufficient for us to make the
necessary adjustments to our proposal," she said in an e-mail.
Amtrak did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Acela Express service, which runs from Washington, DC to
Boston through New York, was hit by mechanical issues in its
early years. The relationship between Amtrak and the
Bombardier/Alstom venture soured, and both sides sued before
settling in 2004.
Even so, Bombardier had said previously that it was
interested in the new Acela, and analysts said the Canadian
company would have a good shot at the contract.
Bombardier and Alstom were paid $730 million for the
original Acela trains and their maintenance facilities, plus
more for maintenance contracts.
Problems with the first Acela trains were legendary in the
railroad industry. Bathroom doors malfunctioned and small cracks
appeared in key parts. In 2005, Amtrak idled the whole fleet for
months after discovering cracks in brake discs.
A spokesperson for Hyundai Rotem said the Korean
company had submitted a letter of intent to bid.
Siemens AG declined to comment on whether it is
bidding but a spokesman said it has "great interest" in the
United States. It has a manufacturing facility in California.
State-backed China CNR Corp has teamed up with
SunGroup USA to bid on a California high speed rail project. A
SunGroup spokesman said the consortium is not bidding on Acela.
CNR did not immediately respond to queries about whether it is
bidding, and rival CSR Corp declined to comment.
